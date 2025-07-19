Next Article
Yuva Rajkumar's 'Ekka' earns ₹1.6cr on opening day—details here
Yuva Rajkumar's new film Ekka kicked off with an impressive ₹1.6 crore on its first day (July 18).
Directed by Rohit Padaki, this action-packed thriller dives into Bengaluru's underworld through Muttu's journey and has already won praise for its gripping story and solid performances.
'Ekka' sees high occupancy across Kannada theaters
Ekka saw high turnout in Kannada theaters, averaging 40% occupancy on opening day.
Crowds picked up from the morning (29%) to a packed night (57%).
With Aditya in a key role and positive buzz all around, it looks like Ekka could keep drawing big crowds.