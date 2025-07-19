Yuva Rajkumar's 'Ekka' earns ₹1.6cr on opening day—details here Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Yuva Rajkumar's new film Ekka kicked off with an impressive ₹1.6 crore on its first day (July 18).

Directed by Rohit Padaki, this action-packed thriller dives into Bengaluru's underworld through Muttu's journey and has already won praise for its gripping story and solid performances.