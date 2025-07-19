Next Article
Suresh Gopi's 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala' shatters records
Janaki V vs State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi, is making waves with over ₹2 crore earned in just two days.
The film tells the story of Janaki V's fight for justice after trauma, shining a light on gaps in the legal system.
'Janaki V vs Janaki V'': Story, cast, and more
Before release, the film ran into trouble with 96 cuts demanded by censors and a title change—but a court later trimmed this down to just two edits.
Despite mixed reviews and varying theater turnout (highest in Mumbai and Bengaluru), it's become a favorite among Malayalam moviegoers this Friday.