Heavy rain in North India; Delhi waterlogged ahead of Independence-Day 

Parts of Delhi woke up to heavy rain on Thursday morning as the city prepares for Independence Day celebrations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red" alert for Delhi-NCR for the day. The downpour has led to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the region. Ghaziabad and Gurugram are among the worst-hit areas. Light to moderate showers were also reported in numerous localities, including India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Lajpat Nagar, while neighboring Noida also received rain.

Delhi Rain till August 17 The wet weather is expected to continue till August 17. On August 15, anticipate cloudy skies with occasional rain or thundershowers. Temperatures will hover at 32°C during the day and 24°C at night, with humidity ranging from 85% to 70%. Rainfall is expected to decrease gradually on August 18 and 19; however, isolated showers remain likely. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from 26°C to 36.2°C, with overnight lows of 26°C.

Twitter Post Delhi witnesses heavy waterlogging in many areas #WATCH | Delhi witnesses heavy waterlogging in many areas following torrential rainfall over the National Capital. Visuals from APS Colony. pic.twitter.com/xuOPGexOvC — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Weather warnings Orange alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh The IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, several northern districts are on high alert, with the weather department predicting heavy showers. Lucknow's district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till class 12 due to waterlogging and forecasted downpours.

Disruptions Flash flood reported in Himachal Pradesh In Himachal Pradesh, a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Hojis Lungpa Nala left four civilians stranded. The incident also washed away a Central Public Works Department camp. Heavy rainfall has also led to landslides and uprooted trees in Shimla, damaging vehicles and property.

Infrastructure impact Economic losses due to damage to public infrastructure The heavy rains have also led to the closure of 398 roads, including three national highways in Himachal Pradesh. Electricity distribution transformers and water supply schemes have also been disrupted across the state. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported economic losses due to damage to public infrastructure such as roads and power lines.