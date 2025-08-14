Odisha: 2 men die of rabies after dog bite

Chhatria was a national-level para-athlete

Chhatria was a respected national-level para-athlete who competed in floorball and athletics. He was a para-athlete who represented India at national events and inspired many with his achievements.

His loss is a reminder of the ongoing risks from stray dog bites in rural India—especially as over 3.7 million dog bite cases and 54 suspected rabies deaths have already been reported across the country in 2024.