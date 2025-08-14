Odisha: 2 men die of rabies after dog bite
A rabid stray dog attacked six people in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on July 23.
Despite getting anti-rabies shots, national para-athlete Jogendra Chhatria (33) and farmer Hrushikesh Rana (48) developed severe symptoms and passed away despite intensive medical treatment.
The other four victims have recovered.
This tragedy highlights how dangerous rabies can be—even when treatment is given quickly.
Chhatria was a national-level para-athlete
Chhatria was a respected national-level para-athlete who competed in floorball and athletics. He was a para-athlete who represented India at national events and inspired many with his achievements.
His loss is a reminder of the ongoing risks from stray dog bites in rural India—especially as over 3.7 million dog bite cases and 54 suspected rabies deaths have already been reported across the country in 2024.