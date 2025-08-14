Delhi Police's I-Day security prep: Facial recognition tech, no drones
India's 79th Independence Day is coming up on August 15, and Delhi Police aren't taking any chances at the Red Fort, where PM Modi will give his annual speech.
With security threats in mind, they're rolling out extra measures to keep things safe and smooth for everyone.
Entry, food, and other things you can't take inside
Only people with official invites get in—except at Enclosure No. 21-C, where a government ID works.
There's a long list of banned stuff: no food, bags, cameras, electronics, weapons, tobacco, liquids like perfume, or anything sharp.
Security checks are strict and everyone's being asked to speak up if they spot anything odd.
Drones are grounded; there'll be lots of CCTV coverage
Over 10,000 police officers and 3,000 traffic staff will be on duty.
Facial recognition technology will be used at the Red Fort and key locations; cars near the Red Fort get scanned before parking; drones are grounded till August 16; and there'll be lots of CCTV coverage.
Roads around the Red Fort will have diversions to keep VIP movement hassle-free—so plan your route if you're nearby!