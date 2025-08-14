Delhi Police's I-Day security prep: Facial recognition tech, no drones

Only people with official invites get in—except at Enclosure No. 21-C, where a government ID works. There's a long list of banned stuff: no food, bags, cameras, electronics, weapons, tobacco, liquids like perfume, or anything sharp. Security checks are strict and everyone's being asked to speak up if they spot anything odd.

Drones are grounded; there'll be lots of CCTV coverage

Over 10,000 police officers and 3,000 traffic staff will be on duty.

Facial recognition technology will be used at the Red Fort and key locations; cars near the Red Fort get scanned before parking; drones are grounded till August 16; and there'll be lots of CCTV coverage.

Roads around the Red Fort will have diversions to keep VIP movement hassle-free—so plan your route if you're nearby!