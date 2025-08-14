Different Supreme Court bench to hear stray dogs case today 

The Supreme Court has transferred the case concerning stray dogs to a new three-judge bench. The bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath will hear the case on Thursday. Justices Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria are also on the bench. The case was previously heard by a two-judge bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, which had issued an order on August 11 for the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi , Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Order backlash Earlier bench ordered removal of dogs within 8 weeks The earlier bench had ordered the removal of stray dogs within eight weeks and their relocation to shelters. The order was passed in a suo motu case after several rabies incidents and deaths due to stray dog bites. However, it faced widespread protests from animal rights activists. The case has since been mentioned twice before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who said he would examine it due to conflicting directions.

CJI intervention Case mentioned twice in front of CJI Gavai On Wednesday morning, a lawyer mentioned the matter, informing the court that an appeal is already pending against a Delhi High Court order concerning stray dogs. The counsel further said that different Supreme Court benches have issued orders on the matter, including one by Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol. An NGO has also filed a plea seeking a recall and a stay on the direction on relocation of stray dogs, calling the previous SC order "impractical and illegal."