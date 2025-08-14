Next Article
Indore: Thieves steal valuables from retired judge's house while son sleeps
Thieves broke into the house of retired Justice Ramesh Garg in Indore early Wednesday morning, making off with ₹5 lakh in cash plus gold and silver jewelry.
The break-in happened around 3:30 am—despite an alarm sounding, both the security guard and Garg's son Ritvik slept through it.
Thief stood next to sleeping Ritvik
The whole incident was captured on CCTV, even showing a thief standing right next to Ritvik's bed with a metal rod while valuables were taken. The footage has since surfaced online.
Police have filed an FIR and are now analyzing video from the house to identify and apprehend those responsible.