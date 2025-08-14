PM Modi marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day India Aug 14, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, paying tribute to those who suffered during the 1947 Partition.

He shared, "India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history," and honored their strength to start over.

Modi also emphasized the need for social harmony and unity.