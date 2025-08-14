PM Modi marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, paying tribute to those who suffered during the 1947 Partition.
He shared, "India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history," and honored their strength to start over.
Modi also emphasized the need for social harmony and unity.
Significance of the day
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed to remember millions affected by the Partition—the massive migration and violence that followed India's split from Pakistan in 1947.
Events like exhibitions and seminars are held to keep these memories alive and encourage peace.
Controversy in Kerala over observance
This year, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar asked universities to organize programs for the day.
The state's Left-led government pushed back, calling it unconstitutional and politically driven.
Education Minister R Bindu told colleges to ignore the order, while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it divisive—highlighting ongoing debates about how this history should be remembered.