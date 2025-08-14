Fuel prices: Petrol at ₹104.21 in Mumbai, ₹87.62 in Delhi
Fuel prices just got their daily update for August 14, 2025.
If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai drivers are paying more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel per liter.
Chennai's prices are lower than Mumbai and Hyderabad, but higher than Delhi.
Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.
Why do prices change every day?
Even though prices have been pretty steady since government tax cuts in 2022, what you pay at the pump still depends on global oil rates, how the rupee stacks up against the dollar, and local taxes—which explains why costs vary from city to city.
Refining expenses and supply-demand shifts also play a part, so don't be surprised if prices look different every morning!