Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Nishita puja timings, significance, and more
Krishna Janmashtami is coming up on Saturday, August 16, 2025!
The festival celebrates Lord Krishna's birthday with midnight prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and the lively Dahi Handi event.
The most special moment for worship is during Nishita Puja—between 12:01am and 12:46am on August 17—marking the exact time of Krishna's birth.
Other important rituals and traditions
Devotees usually break their fast after 6:05am on August 17 when Ashtami tithi ends or right after the midnight puja.
You'll also see colorful traditions like Jhulan Utsav (swing festival) and Rasa Lila performances that bring Krishna's childhood stories to life.
On August 17, Dahi Handi teams form human pyramids to reach pots of curd hung high above—a playful nod to Krishna as the original "Makhan Chor" (butter thief).