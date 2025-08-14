Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Nishita puja timings, significance, and more

Other important rituals and traditions

Devotees usually break their fast after 6:05am on August 17 when Ashtami tithi ends or right after the midnight puja.

You'll also see colorful traditions like Jhulan Utsav (swing festival) and Rasa Lila performances that bring Krishna's childhood stories to life.

On August 17, Dahi Handi teams form human pyramids to reach pots of curd hung high above—a playful nod to Krishna as the original "Makhan Chor" (butter thief).