SC's street dog order sparks debate: What to do next
The Supreme Court's recent order to remove street dogs has set off a heated discussion nationwide.
Many people worry the move ignores animal protection laws and raises big questions about where all these dogs would go.
There are also reminders of past mistakes—like the 1994 Surat plague outbreak that followed a mass dog culling.
Experts call for humane treatment of animals
Animal advocates say sterilizing stray dogs works better than removing them, pointing to World Health Organization research and success stories from places like Lucknow and even the Netherlands.
Indian laws already support humane treatment, with rules for sterilization and vaccination in place.
Experts are urging for solutions that keep both people and animals safe, without breaking existing protections.