Modi government pushes for lateral entry in top management roles
The Modi government is rolling out a renewed push for lateral entry, a move to bring top corporate leaders and domain experts into major government roles—think chairpersons for bodies like the Quality Control Commission and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre.
The goal? Make government work smoother by adding business know-how, while still keeping policy decisions with the officials.
Shift from funding to management
This shift means more teamwork between civil servants and private sector pros, especially on big tech missions and infrastructure projects that matter for India's future.
It's not just about funding anymore—these partnerships will focus on sharing management styles and making leaders more accountable, aiming for a more agile but well-controlled way of running things.