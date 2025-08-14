Next Article
Weather alert: Rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR on Independence Day
Delhi-NCR is in for a rainy stretch leading up to August 15, with light to moderate showers already hitting spots like India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Noida.
Expect cloudy skies, cooler temps (26°C-36°C), and humidity that's sticking around.
Peak rainfall expected midweek
Rainfall is set to peak midweek—think heavier downpours and humidity peaking at 80% by August 17—which could mean waterlogged roads and traffic headaches just as Independence Day celebrations roll out.
The good news? Skies should clear up after Thursday, so if you're planning outdoor plans post-holiday, Monday looks like your best bet.