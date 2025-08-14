Dalit youth's honor killing: All accused, including police parents, arrested

Case has sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu

Surjith's father Saravanan, who is a police Sub-Inspector, was also arrested and charged with murder.

The family initially refused to accept Kavin's body until all accused—including Surjith's police officer parents—were booked.

Subsequently, Surjith's cousin Jeyapaul was picked up for hiding him.

During a crime scene reconstruction, Surjith showed how he used chili powder to attack Kavin before killing him with a sickle.

The CBCID is digging deeper into possible conspiracy and whether any police officers helped cover things up.

The case has sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu over caste violence and alleged police complicity.