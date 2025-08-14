Supreme Court mandates shelters for all stray dogs in NCR
The Supreme Court has just set strict new guidelines for how stray dogs are cared for in Delhi and the NCR.
Starting now, all strays must be taken off the streets and given shelter—no more sending them back outside.
The focus is on making sure these dogs aren't mistreated or neglected, with proper food and constant care.
New helpline for dog-bite incidents
Shelters will need round-the-clock staff, track every dog, and provide timely vet care.
Adoptions are allowed but only under tight rules—once a dog's in a shelter, it can't go back to public spaces.
Plus, there's a new helpline coming up to handle dog-bite incidents quickly.
The move comes as concerns grow about safety and animal welfare in the NCR, including areas like Faridabad, which now needs space for at least 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks.