Supreme Court mandates shelters for all stray dogs in NCR

New helpline for dog-bite incidents

Shelters will need round-the-clock staff, track every dog, and provide timely vet care.

Adoptions are allowed but only under tight rules—once a dog's in a shelter, it can't go back to public spaces.

Plus, there's a new helpline coming up to handle dog-bite incidents quickly.

The move comes as concerns grow about safety and animal welfare in the NCR, including areas like Faridabad, which now needs space for at least 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks.