Delhi: Woman gang-raped by 4 men at friend's birthday party
A 24-year-old woman says she was gang-raped by four men at a party in north Delhi's Civil Lines on August 10, 2025.
She had gone to a friend's house, where her drink was allegedly spiked, leaving her semi-conscious.
The men then took her to a washroom, assaulted her, and filmed the act.
In separate incident, woman raped in Mundka
The accused reportedly threatened to leak the video if she spoke up. After leaving her outside her home, the woman contacted police and received medical care and counseling. Her family has been informed and a rape case was registered.
Police are searching for the suspects, who fled before officers arrived at the scene.
In a separate incident in Mundka, another woman reported being raped after being promised help with accommodation and work.