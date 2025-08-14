Madurai mayor's husband arrested in ₹150-200cr property tax scam
Madurai mayor P Indirani's husband, P Pon Vasanth, has been arrested in connection with an alleged ₹150-200 crore property tax scam.
The scheme involved listing about 150 commercial buildings as residential between 2022 and 2024, costing the city huge revenue losses.
Seventeen others are also in custody.
Vasanth hospitalized; 15 civic staff suspended
Vasanth, who was suspended from the DMK in May this year for anti-party activities, was taken to hospital for high blood pressure after his August 12 arrest and was to be produced in court for remand.
The fraud came to light when AIADMK members raised alarms last year, leading to a police complaint.
Now, a special team is investigating data manipulation for kickbacks—over 15 civic staff have been suspended and several local leaders have resigned on Chief Minister Stalin's orders.
The DMK hasn't yet decided what happens next with Mayor Indirani.