Madurai mayor's husband arrested in ₹150-200cr property tax scam

Vasanth hospitalized; 15 civic staff suspended

Vasanth, who was suspended from the DMK in May this year for anti-party activities, was taken to hospital for high blood pressure after his August 12 arrest and was to be produced in court for remand.

The fraud came to light when AIADMK members raised alarms last year, leading to a police complaint.

Now, a special team is investigating data manipulation for kickbacks—over 15 civic staff have been suspended and several local leaders have resigned on Chief Minister Stalin's orders.

The DMK hasn't yet decided what happens next with Mayor Indirani.