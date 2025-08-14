MCD's ₹11cr/day dog relocation plan hits financial roadblock
Delhi might have to spend a staggering ₹11 crore every single day if it moves all one million stray dogs into shelters—a projection by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, not a current Supreme Court order.
That's about ₹110 per dog daily, covering food, transport, cleaning, medical care, staff, and utilities—not a small ask for the city.
Meanwhile, the MCD is already sterilizing over 350 dogs daily
Right now, the MCD sterilizes over 350 dogs each day and plans to start microchipping to keep better track of vaccinations and sterilizations.
They're working with animal rights groups to make relocation as humane as possible—starting with aggressive dogs (150 have been caught so far).
The plan includes building a huge shelter on 80 acres at Ghogha Dairy, but with pending bills and loans already piling up, this massive project could stretch MCD's finances even further.