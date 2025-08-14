MCD's ₹11cr/day dog relocation plan hits financial roadblock

Meanwhile, the MCD is already sterilizing over 350 dogs daily

Right now, the MCD sterilizes over 350 dogs each day and plans to start microchipping to keep better track of vaccinations and sterilizations.

They're working with animal rights groups to make relocation as humane as possible—starting with aggressive dogs (150 have been caught so far).

The plan includes building a huge shelter on 80 acres at Ghogha Dairy, but with pending bills and loans already piling up, this massive project could stretch MCD's finances even further.