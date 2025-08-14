Next Article
Road Ministry mandates mobile number linking with Aadhaar for drivers
The Road Ministry wants everyone with a driving license or registered vehicle to update their mobile numbers on the Vahan and Sarathi portals, using Aadhaar for verification.
This is all about keeping records accurate and making sure people can't just dodge fines by swapping out their contact info.
Address updates through Aadhaar might be mandatory soon
Having your current number linked is now key for accessing transport and license services online.
The government has made it easy to update details, and state transport offices are nudging folks to get it done.
There's also talk of making address updates through Aadhaar mandatory soon, so the transport database stays reliable for everyone.