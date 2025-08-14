Supreme Court ends Kerala university VC appointment deadlock

The Supreme Court has said it will constitute a five-member search committee to break the deadlock over picking vice chancellors for APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Digital University of Kerala. Both the state government and governor must suggest four names each within a day, with the final panel to be constituted by the Court from these names, plus one member nominated by the UGC.

Fight started when Kerala's Governor made interim VC appointments This isn't just about university jobs—it's about keeping politics out of higher education.

The Supreme Court has now stepped in, reminding everyone to follow proper rules and work together so academic leadership doesn't get politicized.

On 1 side is Governor Rajendra Arlekar, backed by AG On one side is Governor Rajendra Arlekar (also Chancellor), backed by Attorney General R Venkataramani; on the other is Kerala's Left Democratic Front government, represented by Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta.

The state insists it should have a say in these appointments, while the governor defends his actions as legally sound.