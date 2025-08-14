Next Article
Delivery boy steals gold worth ₹2.81cr, arrested later
A 24-year-old delivery boy, Mehul Garg, was caught in Udaipur after allegedly running off with gold jewelry worth a massive ₹2.81 crore.
He had just rejoined Jai Ambe Courier Services on August 2, and after rejoining, picked up 17 gold-filled parcels from jewelers—then vanished without delivering them.
How police tracked down the thief
Things unraveled quickly when jewelers noticed their deliveries missing on August 5.
The courier manager tried to reach Garg but couldn't find him anywhere, so the company filed a police report for breach of trust on August 7.
Police tracked Garg down to his village, recovered all the stolen gold from his home, and now he's set to appear in Bandra court this Thursday.