Ex-BJP spokesperson Sathe appointed Bombay HC judge
Aarti Arun Sathe has just been appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court for a two-year term, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office.
The move comes after a Supreme Court Collegium recommendation last month, but her previous stint as Maharashtra BJP spokesperson (until January 2024) is causing some controversy.
Concerns over Sathe's political past
Some opposition leaders are worried about whether Sathe can stay neutral on the bench, given her recent political background.
NCP's Rohit Pawar and Congress's Harshwardhan Sapkal have both voiced concerns.
The BJP, meanwhile, points out that she resigned from all party roles before being recommended and says similar appointments have happened before.
Short-staffed Bombay HC
Sathe's appointment highlights a bigger issue—Bombay High Court is short-staffed, with only 69 judges for 94 spots.
Sathe's legal background and family history
Sathe specializes in tax law and graduated from Government Law College in Mumbai.
Her father has also been active in politics—as a BJP worker with RSS roots who once ran for Parliament back in 1989.