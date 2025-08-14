Maharashtra: 21-year-old beaten to death over interfaith friendship
In Jalgaon, Maharashtra, 21-year-old Suleman Rahim Khan Pathan was beaten to death by a mob on Monday, reportedly because he was talking to a girl from another community.
The attack happened at a local cafe, where Pathan was sitting with the girl before being abducted.
Pathan was paraded through the area and assaulted with sticks and iron rods; his parents and sister were also attacked when they tried to help.
Eight suspects have been arrested so far—four on August 12 and four more on August 13—and face charges including murder, kidnapping, rioting, and unlawful assembly.
Community leaders are urging police to apply stricter laws like MCOCA due to the organized nature of the attack.
Extra police are now stationed in the area to keep things calm as investigations continue.