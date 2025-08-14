Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: Reservoirs nearing full capacity
Andhra Pradesh's reservoirs are nearly packed, holding 78% of their total capacity as of August 13, 2024.
Major sites like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam are close to overflowing thanks to strong river inflows.
Officials are carefully managing dam releases to avoid flooding
Full reservoirs mean plenty of water for farming, daily use, and keeping things green.
But with the Krishna basin's flood cushion running low, officials are carefully managing dam releases to avoid flooding downstream.
It's a good water year so far, but everyone's keeping a close watch through the rest of monsoon season.