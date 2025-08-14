UP: Girl killed by family for 'defaming' them
In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, 19-year-old Tamanna was allegedly murdered by her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather following a series of disputes after returning home with a man.
Her headless body was found in a canal on August 10.
Police say the killing was over "family honor," and the three accused—Hasrat Ali (40), Rani (38), and Rajjo—have been arrested.
Accused were taken into custody on August 13
Investigators believe Tamanna's family saw her actions as "defaming" them. After ongoing disputes at home, she had even stayed with her uncle for a while.
The accused were taken into custody on August 13, soon after police recovered both her body and severed head.
Right now, police are collecting forensic evidence and witness statements to strengthen the case as they work to piece together exactly what happened.