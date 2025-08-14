UK woman dies after heart surgery delayed by power cut
A 77-year-old woman named Jean Dye lost her life during heart surgery at a UK hospital when a sudden 10-minute power cut knocked out the X-ray imaging doctors needed.
This delay meant they couldn't begin the stenting procedure in time to open her blocked arteries.
Even though power was restored and the team finished the procedure, Dye sadly didn't survive due to an iatrogenic artery dissection during the procedure.
Coroner's report urges action to prevent such incidents
A new coroner's report (dated August 13, 2025) said Dye "would have survived but for the loss of electrical power," highlighting big problems with the hospital's emergency backup systems and staff preparedness.
The report urges NHS England and health authorities to take action to improve emergency power procedures so hospitals are better prepared for situations like this in the future.