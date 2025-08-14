Ahom dynasty origins disputed in NCERT textbook
A recent Class 8 NCERT history textbook is getting called out for how it describes the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for centuries.
Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi says the book wrongly claims the Ahoms came from Myanmar, while research actually points to their origins in Yunnan, China.
He's asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to fix these errors so students get a more accurate version of history.
Gogoi wants local experts involved in the process
Gogoi also objects to the book labeling the Paik system as "forced labor," saying it was really a rotational service for administration and defense.
He notes that calling a key 1663 treaty an Ahom defeat is misleading—it was more of a strategic pause before they pushed back against the Mughals.
Plus, important parts of Ahom culture like their Khel system and iconic sites like Rang Ghar aren't even mentioned.
Gogoi wants local experts involved so Assam's rich heritage isn't left out or misunderstood in textbooks.