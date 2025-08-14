Ahom dynasty origins disputed in NCERT textbook

Gogoi wants local experts involved in the process

Gogoi also objects to the book labeling the Paik system as "forced labor," saying it was really a rotational service for administration and defense.

He notes that calling a key 1663 treaty an Ahom defeat is misleading—it was more of a strategic pause before they pushed back against the Mughals.

Plus, important parts of Ahom culture like their Khel system and iconic sites like Rang Ghar aren't even mentioned.

Gogoi wants local experts involved so Assam's rich heritage isn't left out or misunderstood in textbooks.