Delhi traffic alert for Chehlum procession on August 14
Heads up, Delhi!
On August 14, the city will see major traffic changes for the Chehlum procession—a significant religious event marking 40 days after Muharram and honoring Imam Hussain.
With around 20,000-25,000 people expected (including families and diplomats), you can count on some serious slowdowns in central and north Delhi.
Know the route
The procession kicks off at 8:30am from Pahari Bhojla and winds through Jama Masjid, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place, ending at Karbala in Jor Bagh.
Expect crowds along these busy spots—basically a heads-up if you're planning to be anywhere nearby.
What about traffic?
Traffic restrictions begin bright and early on roads like Jama Masjid Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Sansad Marg, Lodhi Road, and Chelmsford Road.
Key junctions like Jhandewalan and Teen Murti will have diversions.
If you're catching a train from New Delhi Railway Station or taking a bus in these areas—leave early or switch to the metro for smoother travel.
Police are urging everyone to stick to alternative routes so things stay manageable for all.