'Juveniles used in crimes': HC suggests rethinking legal juvenile age
The Delhi High Court just denied bail to a man accused of using a minor to smuggle illicit liquor, highlighting a worrying trend: more criminals are pulling kids into crimes like drug peddling and arms smuggling.
Justice Girish Kathpalia noted that "far more serious than the illicit liquor trafficking is the child abuse in carrying out such crimes," and suggested it's time to rethink the legal age that defines juveniles.
Bail refused to allow probe into possible larger nexus
Bail was refused so police can question the accused, Narender, and find out if he's part of a larger group exploiting minors for illegal activities.
The case also got complicated after the Juvenile Justice Board pointed out that a child can't be both an accused and a victim in the same case—showing just how tricky these situations are when kids get caught up in crime.