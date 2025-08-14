Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts, flash floods close 325 roads

63 flash floods, 31 cloudbursts since June

Major areas like Koot and Kyav in Shimla and Bagipul market in Kullu saw evacuations as floodwaters damaged homes, farmland, and cottages near the Tirthan River.

This monsoon season has already brought 63 flash floods and 31 cloudbursts since June—leaving at least 126 people dead and dozens missing.

With more heavy rain warnings out for several districts, travel remains risky while relief work continues across the state.