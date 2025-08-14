Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts, flash floods close 325 roads
By August 11, 2024, heavy cloudbursts and flash floods had hit Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Mandi districts.
The sudden downpours washed away bridges and forced the closure of 325 roads—including stretches of NH-305 and NH-505.
Thankfully, there have been no reported deaths so far from these specific incidents, although the monsoon season has seen significant fatalities overall.
63 flash floods, 31 cloudbursts since June
Major areas like Koot and Kyav in Shimla and Bagipul market in Kullu saw evacuations as floodwaters damaged homes, farmland, and cottages near the Tirthan River.
This monsoon season has already brought 63 flash floods and 31 cloudbursts since June—leaving at least 126 people dead and dozens missing.
With more heavy rain warnings out for several districts, travel remains risky while relief work continues across the state.