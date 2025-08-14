[Explained] How PM Modi's ₹2,481cr natural farming mission works
On August 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), a ₹2,481 crore project all about making farming more eco-friendly and helping farmers earn better.
The plan is to bring chemical-free methods to 7.5 lakh hectares over two years from the launch, reaching around 10 million farmers across India.
NMNF builds on earlier natural farming programs
NMNF builds on earlier natural farming programs and focuses on healthier soil and lower costs for farmers—making crops more climate-resilient without breaking the bank.
Funding comes from both central (₹1,584 crore) and state (₹897 crore) governments.
What else is in the plan?
Expect to see 10,000 Bio-Input Resource Centres popping up nationwide so farmers can easily get natural inputs.
There'll be a simpler certification for chemical-free produce and a shared brand to help it stand out.
The mission aims to reach one crore farmers within two years, learning through model farms and training centers—with progress tracked online for transparency.