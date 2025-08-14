[Explained] How PM Modi's ₹2,481cr natural farming mission works

NMNF builds on earlier natural farming programs and focuses on healthier soil and lower costs for farmers—making crops more climate-resilient without breaking the bank. Funding comes from both central (₹1,584 crore) and state (₹897 crore) governments.

What else is in the plan?

Expect to see 10,000 Bio-Input Resource Centres popping up nationwide so farmers can easily get natural inputs.

There'll be a simpler certification for chemical-free produce and a shared brand to help it stand out.

The mission aims to reach one crore farmers within two years, learning through model farms and training centers—with progress tracked online for transparency.