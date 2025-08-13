Vijayawada farmers protest against Trump's tariff hike India Aug 13, 2025

Farmers and local groups hit the streets of Vijayawada this week, rallying against the steep 50% tariffs on Indian exports announced by US President Donald Trump.

Marking the Quit India Movement anniversary, they burned an effigy of Trump and called out multinational corporations, demanding a serious rethink on free trade agreements (FTAs) and outside involvement in Indian agriculture.