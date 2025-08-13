NEET-qualifier killed for relationship, education: What we know

Uncle strangled her after giving her sedative-laced milk

On June 24, Chandrika's uncle Shivram allegedly gave her sedative-laced milk on instructions from her father.

While she was drowsy, they strangled her with a dupatta and staged the scene as a suicide.

The family told villagers she died of a heart attack and cremated her early the next day.

The truth came out after Haresh filed a habeas corpus petition and subsequently sought an investigation into her death.

Police say it was a planned murder rooted in opposition to Chandrika's education and relationship; Shivram has confessed and been arrested while the father is still missing.

Several relatives helped cover up the crime, but Haresh continues to seek justice as police dig deeper into what happened.