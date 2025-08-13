Next Article
Odisha 5 selfimmolation deaths in past month
In the past month, Odisha reported five self-immolation deaths—mostly women and girls, but also including adults facing harassment, family issues, or financial stress.
These rare but tragic cases come as suicides in the state have jumped from 530 in 2010 to nearly 6,000 in 2023, showing how serious things have become.
Experts urge stronger services in rural areas
Victims include students and teens who felt let down by authorities or struggled with personal crises.
While hanging and poisoning are more common suicide methods, these recent acts have shocked communities and sparked calls for better mental health support.
The state CID is now investigating these incidents, while experts urge stronger services in rural areas and more responsible media coverage to help prevent copycat cases.