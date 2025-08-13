Study Whale strandings on Indias southwest coast have spiked

Bryde's whales are stranded most often

Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa are the main hotspots—likely because of busy shipping lanes, fishing, and shallow waters.

Bryde's whales are stranded most often, though blue whales show up too.

The study also found that more chlorophyll-a and warmer sea surface temperatures seem linked to these incidents.

Just between August and November 2023, nine whales were stranded—prompting calls for better conservation tools like real-time alerts and marine megafauna conservation networks to help protect these gentle giants.