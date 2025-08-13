Manipur under Presidents rule for 6 more months India Aug 13, 2025

Manipur will stay under President's Rule for another six months, starting August 13, 2024.

Parliament approved the move after ongoing tensions from the 2023 ethnic clashes between the Meteis and Kukis, which sadly led to over 260 deaths and forced more than 70,000 people from their homes.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai mentioned that things have been mostly calm lately, with just one reported incident of violence since President's Rule began eight months ago.