Manipur under Presidents rule for 6 more months
Manipur will stay under President's Rule for another six months, starting August 13, 2024.
Parliament approved the move after ongoing tensions from the 2023 ethnic clashes between the Meteis and Kukis, which sadly led to over 260 deaths and forced more than 70,000 people from their homes.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai mentioned that things have been mostly calm lately, with just one reported incident of violence since President's Rule began eight months ago.
What happens during President's rule?
While President's Rule is in place, the Governor manages state affairs with help from appointed advisors.
The President also has power over major decisions like suspending or dissolving the assembly if needed.
To keep things running smoothly, Parliament just cleared nearly ₹31,000 crore for Manipur's expenses during the current financial year through the Appropriation Bill passed on August 7.