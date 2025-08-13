Next Article
Bihar floods: 25 lakh people affected, rescue operations in full swing
Heavy rain in Nepal has pushed river levels way up, flooding 10 districts across Bihar—including Patna, Bhagalpur, and Saran.
As of August 13, 2025, about 25 lakh people have been affected.
In Bhagalpur, the river crossed its danger mark by over a meter.
Rescue operations are on full throttle
Rescue is on full throttle: Sixteen NDRF and SDRF teams with nearly 1,300 boats are helping people out of flooded areas.
Over 13 lakh folks are getting meals at community kitchens; dry rations and polythene sheets are being handed out too.
Compensation for damaged crops and quick relief payments
The government is rolling out compensation for damaged crops and quick relief payments.
Roads are being repaired to restore access, while district officials oversee flood camps and monitor river safety.