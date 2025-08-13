BSF's 1st-ever cadre review approved: 23,700 personnel to get promoted
Big news for the Border Security Force (BSF): For the first time since it was set up in 1965, the government has approved a full cadre review.
This means nearly 4,000 new posts are being added across key ranks, and over 23,700 personnel are getting instant promotions.
The BSF—responsible for guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh—is finally seeing a major shake-up in how careers progress.
Breaking promotion bottlenecks
The restructuring is all about breaking promotion bottlenecks and boosting morale.
With almost 4,000 new roles in Groups B and C, BSF members now have a clearer path to move up from constable to inspector.
Over 8,100 people have already received their promotion orders.
It's a big step toward better job satisfaction and smoother career growth for those keeping our borders secure.