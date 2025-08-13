BSF's 1st-ever cadre review approved: 23,700 personnel to get promoted India Aug 13, 2025

Big news for the Border Security Force (BSF): For the first time since it was set up in 1965, the government has approved a full cadre review.

This means nearly 4,000 new posts are being added across key ranks, and over 23,700 personnel are getting instant promotions.

The BSF—responsible for guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh—is finally seeing a major shake-up in how careers progress.