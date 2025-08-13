Next Article
UP: IMD warns of heavy rains, orange alerts issued
Get ready, UP—IMD says monsoon rains are set to intensify over the next 48 hours, thanks to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
Most districts can expect light to moderate showers, but some spots might see heavy downpours.
Flooding already affecting 41 tehsils across 21 districts
Orange alerts are out for northern districts like Bareilly and Shahjahanpur due to possible thunderstorms and lightning.
Right now, flooding is already affecting 41 tehsils across 21 districts, with around 1.86 lakh people impacted.
The state has set up more than 1,100 flood outposts to help those dealing with all this extra rain.