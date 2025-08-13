UP: IMD warns of heavy rains, orange alerts issued

Flooding already affecting 41 tehsils across 21 districts

Orange alerts are out for northern districts like Bareilly and Shahjahanpur due to possible thunderstorms and lightning.

Right now, flooding is already affecting 41 tehsils across 21 districts, with around 1.86 lakh people impacted.

The state has set up more than 1,100 flood outposts to help those dealing with all this extra rain.