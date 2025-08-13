I-Day weekend travel rush: Goa tops the list
With the long Independence Day weekend (August 15-17, 2024) and Krishna Janmashtami lining up, Bengaluru folks are making big travel moves.
Demand for flights, hotels, and holiday packages has shot up—Goa is the top pick with bookings jumping over 80%, and airfares are noticeably higher.
Other hot spots include Mumbai, Delhi, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru.
International trips to places like Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur are trending
It's not just about flying out—local hotel bookings in Bengaluru are up by 60%, showing people are exploring their own city too.
Bus trips to Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad have spiked (hello traffic jams at Silk Board and Hebbal!).
Internationally, quick getaways to places like Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Bali are trending since they're easy to reach within a short break.
If you're planning a last-minute trip this weekend... good luck finding a cheap ticket!