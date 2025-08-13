I-Day weekend travel rush: Goa tops the list

International trips to places like Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur are trending

It's not just about flying out—local hotel bookings in Bengaluru are up by 60%, showing people are exploring their own city too.

Bus trips to Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad have spiked (hello traffic jams at Silk Board and Hebbal!).

Internationally, quick getaways to places like Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Bali are trending since they're easy to reach within a short break.

If you're planning a last-minute trip this weekend... good luck finding a cheap ticket!