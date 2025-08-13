9 suspected Rohingya refugees arrested near India-Bangladesh border India Aug 13, 2025

Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested nine suspected Rohingya refugees—including men, women, a teenage girl, and children—near the India-Bangladesh border.

The group had reportedly been living in India without documents for about 13 years and was caught in Cachar district while trying to cross into Bangladesh.

Locals tipped off authorities after overhearing them speak in a different language.