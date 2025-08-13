9 suspected Rohingya refugees arrested near India-Bangladesh border
Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested nine suspected Rohingya refugees—including men, women, a teenage girl, and children—near the India-Bangladesh border.
The group had reportedly been living in India without documents for about 13 years and was caught in Cachar district while trying to cross into Bangladesh.
Locals tipped off authorities after overhearing them speak in a different language.
The group traveled across states like Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir before their arrest, relying on a human trafficking network to stay under the radar.
After meeting in Hyderabad, they aimed to reach refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Now, authorities have started deportation proceedings against them as part of India's crackdown on illegal immigration along the northeastern borders.