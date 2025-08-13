India hits 100GW of solar manufacturing capacity
As of August 2025, India has officially crossed the 100 gigawatt mark for homegrown solar module manufacturing—a massive leap from just 2.3GW back in 2014.
This new capacity means more locally-made panels powering government and big utility projects, giving a real boost to clean energy and reducing the country's reliance on imports.
How government policies are making a difference
A lot of this growth comes down to smart policies like the ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) and PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme.
By requiring government projects to buy from approved local manufacturers starting April 2024, these policies are helping India become more self-reliant—and less dependent on imports from places like China.
Aiming for 500GW of non-fossil energy by 2030
India isn't stopping here: by 2030, the country wants to reach a whopping 500GW of non-fossil energy overall.
With plans to include solar cells under ALMM rules from June 2026, India is aiming high—hoping to become a global leader in renewable energy manufacturing.