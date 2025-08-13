Next Article
MCD begins relocating stray dogs across Delhi after SC order
Delhi's civic body (MCD) has begun relocating stray dogs across the city, following a Supreme Court order aimed at tackling rabies and aggressive behavior.
By August 13, 2025, around 100 dogs had already been moved, with MCD turning its 20 Animal Birth Control centers into temporary shelters for now.
Mayor reveals plans for future shelter expansion
Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh says there's an 85-acre site in outer Delhi lined up for future shelter expansion, plus more space planned in Dwarka and Ghoga Dairy.
A dedicated helpline is also on the way to help residents report issues and get involved.
The goal: relocate all strays within eight weeks as directed by the Supreme Court.