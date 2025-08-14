Pixel 10 leak confirms Qi2 wireless charging and 'Pixelsnap' cases

Technological advancement

Potential for Pixel 10 to lead in wireless charging

The inclusion of Qi2 magnetic charging in the Pixel 10 would be a major upgrade. Currently, among Android phones, only the HMD Skyline has built-in magnets to fully support this standard. Other "Qi2 Ready" devices such as Samsung's latest foldables depend on magnetic cases for Qi2 compatibility. Qi2 builds on the Qi wireless-charging standard by adding magnetic alignment, similar to Apple's MagSafe, but as an open, cross-platform format. It supports faster charging (up to 25 W) and stronger magnetic hold.