Pixel 10 leak confirms Qi2 wireless charging and 'Pixelsnap' cases
What's the story
Google's upcoming Pixel 10 smartphone is likely to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, a recent leak has revealed. The speculation comes from images of the new "Pixelsnap" cases for the device, shared by Dutch outlet NieuweMobiel. The cases feature a ring in their center, which is said to be an indicator of Qi2 compatibility.
Technological advancement
Potential for Pixel 10 to lead in wireless charging
The inclusion of Qi2 magnetic charging in the Pixel 10 would be a major upgrade. Currently, among Android phones, only the HMD Skyline has built-in magnets to fully support this standard. Other "Qi2 Ready" devices such as Samsung's latest foldables depend on magnetic cases for Qi2 compatibility. Qi2 builds on the Qi wireless-charging standard by adding magnetic alignment, similar to Apple's MagSafe, but as an open, cross-platform format. It supports faster charging (up to 25 W) and stronger magnetic hold.
Design details
New case colors for Pixel 10 series
The leaked images also give us a look at the color options for the new Pixel 10 cases. They are expected to come in blue, black, green, and light blue shades. The higher-end models, Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, could be available in gray, green, and white hues. These design elements add to the anticipation surrounding Google's upcoming smartphone launch.