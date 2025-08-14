Apple continues Liquid Glass design modifications ahead of September launch

Apple has made some changes to the Liquid Glass design in iOS 26 Beta 6, with a major focus on the Lock Screen clock. The latest update brings more transparency to the clock, making it look like a floating element that fits well with the overall Liquid Glass aesthetic. However, this increased translucency could make reading the time difficult against some darker backgrounds.

Design tweaks Control buttons updated Along with the clock, Apple has also updated the control buttons in this beta version. The buttons now retain their original Liquid Glass style, but the icons have been enlarged for better visibility. However, Lock Screen widgets remain unchanged in this beta version. These changes are part of Apple's ongoing efforts to refine the Liquid Glass look ahead of its launch in September.

Design evolution Liquid Glass was design unveiled at WWDC 2025 Apple had unveiled the Liquid Glass design with iOS 26 at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The new look is a major departure from traditional designs, featuring a translucent interface that reflects and subtly distorts background elements. This creates a more dynamic and visually engaging user experience. During the beta testing phase, Apple has made several tweaks to perfect this innovative design.