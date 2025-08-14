Next Article
Gemini can now remember past chats, suggest video ideas
Google just gave its AI chatbot, Gemini, a big upgrade: it can now automatically remember things you mention in conversations and use them to personalize future replies.
No more manually telling Gemini what to keep track of—if you chat about starting a YouTube channel on Japanese culture, for example, it might later suggest video ideas that fit your interests.
New privacy controls
Alongside this memory boost, Google is rolling out new privacy controls.
Starting September 2, "Gemini Apps Activity" becomes "Keep Activity," changing how your data is used.
You'll also get the option for "temporary chats" that aren't saved long-term—just 72 hours—giving you more say over what Gemini remembers.