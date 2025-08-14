Apple's iOS 26 will come with these 2 new apps

Apple Games and Preview: Your new go-tos

Apple Games is your new hub for all things gaming: think personalized picks, access to Apple Arcade titles, multiplayer challenges with friends (thanks to Play Together), plus a Library that tracks your games and achievements.

Preview, previously only on Macs, finally lands on iOS and iPadOS—so you can edit PDFs or images, scan docs, resize or rotate files, and even autofill PDFs right from your device.