Apple's iOS 26 will come with these 2 new apps
Apple's upcoming iOS 26 update will introduce two fresh built-in apps—Apple Games and Preview—designed to make gaming and document handling smoother.
Apple Games will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, while Preview is being introduced to iOS and iPadOS.
Apple Games and Preview: Your new go-tos
Apple Games is your new hub for all things gaming: think personalized picks, access to Apple Arcade titles, multiplayer challenges with friends (thanks to Play Together), plus a Library that tracks your games and achievements.
Preview, previously only on Macs, finally lands on iOS and iPadOS—so you can edit PDFs or images, scan docs, resize or rotate files, and even autofill PDFs right from your device.
Everything's more streamlined with these built-in apps
With these apps baked in, you won't need a bunch of separate downloads for gaming or editing documents.
Everything's more streamlined—making it easier to play together or manage files without leaving the Apple ecosystem.
It's all about keeping things simple so you can focus on what matters most.