Hackers could steal your data on Chrome: Update browser now

CERT-In found multiple vulnerabilities in certain older versions of Chrome—things like a video codec bug and issues with the JavaScript engine. These flaws make it easier for attackers to break through security barriers and run harmful code on your computer.

How to update Chrome on your computer

Updating is easy: just click the three dots in the upper left corner of Chrome, go to 'Help,' then 'About Google Chrome.'

Your browser will check for updates and install them automatically.

CERT-In emphasizes the importance of acting quickly if you want to keep your info—and devices—safe from cyber threats.