Trump signs order to speed up rocket launches
Donald Trump recently signed an executive order aimed at cutting red tape for commercial rocket launches in the US.
The move tells the transportation secretary to scrap old, unnecessary rules and speed up environmental reviews by the FAA.
The hope? To help American space companies innovate faster and attract more investment.
SpaceX and other private firms could benefit
SpaceX, which has struggled with delays due to strict regulations, could see a big boost as these changes roll out. Other private space firms are likely to benefit too.
This is all part of a bigger push from the Trump administration to keep America ahead in the global space race as competition heats up worldwide.