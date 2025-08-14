Next Article
Google's Gemini AI gets a fresh look: Check what's new
Google is widely rolling out a redesigned Gemini homepage, swapping the old bottom bar for a cleaner "Ask Gemini" prompt and an all-in-one Tools menu.
Depending on your Google AI plan, you can jump straight into features like Videos with Veo, Deep Think, and Canvas, plus get handy suggestions like Write or Create Video to help you get started.
Gemini's new look on Wear OS and other devices
On Wear OS, Gemini now glows with four bright colors—blue, red, yellow, and green—ditching the old blue-purple vibe.
Mobile users will see the prompt bar stay at the bottom with quick-access tools right below.
The update is rolling out across Android and iOS for a more consistent experience everywhere—even on desktop, where the prompt bar's position has been tweaked to feel more natural.