Google's Gemini AI gets a fresh look: Check what's new

Gemini's new look on Wear OS and other devices

On Wear OS, Gemini now glows with four bright colors—blue, red, yellow, and green—ditching the old blue-purple vibe.

Mobile users will see the prompt bar stay at the bottom with quick-access tools right below.

The update is rolling out across Android and iOS for a more consistent experience everywhere—even on desktop, where the prompt bar's position has been tweaked to feel more natural.